Blazers Make Big Decisions on Futures of 3 Players
The Portland Trail Blazers have solidified their commitment to the future by picking up the 2025-26 team options for three key young players on rookie scale contracts. Portland announced the news in a team press release.
Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Kris Murray were invested in by the Portland front-office. The team’s decision to exercise these options is seen as a strategic move to build a young core that could become a force in the NBA. The Trail Blazers are potentially going to solidify a top-three selection in the 2025 drafter and these three players could be building blocks to a potential force in the NBA.
1. Scoot Henderson
Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft, has been a central figure in the Blazers’ rebuilding plans. Although his rookie season had its ups and downs, Henderson’s potential remains undeniable. He posted averages of 14.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game over 62 appearances. His shooting percentages of 38.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from beyond the arc, leave room for improvement, but the Blazers are confident that with time and development, Henderson can become one of the NBA’s premier point guards. His third-year team option is valued at $10,748,040.
2. Shaedon Sharpe
Sharpe is another key piece in Portland’s future, despite the fact that he has battled few injuries in his young NBA career, including core muscle surgery and a recent shoulder ailment, which limited him to 32 games last season. When healthy, Sharpe showcased his potential, averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on .406 shooting. The 2024-25 regular season will be pivotal for Sharpe, as he becomes eligible for a rookie scale extension. The Blazers’ decision to pick up his fourth-year option at $8,399,983 reinforces their belief in his long-term value despite his recent injury struggles.
3. Kris Murray
Murray who was the third player to have his option picked up, displayed flashes of promise in his rookie season. While his offensive production was more modest, with averages of 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game, his ability to develop into a reliable role player is evident. Murray’s third-year team option at $3,132,000 represents a low-risk investment in a player whose salary is only slightly higher than the veteran minimum. If Murray can develop his perimeter defense a bit more he could turn himself into an effective two-way player.
More Trail Blazers: Insider Projects Portland Vet Likeliest to be Traded