Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Wants Opponents to Challenge Shaedon Sharpe More Often
Shaedon Sharpe is starting to show a new side of himself, and it’s one that the Portland Trail Blazers are starting to embrace.
In Thursday night’s dominant 119-90 win over the Orlando Magic, the young guard’s aggressive energy was on full display, particularly in a moment that caught everyone’s attention in the second quarter.
After Orlando’s Goga Bitadze knocked Blazers forward Toumani Camara to the ground, Sharpe didn’t back down. He charged up behind Bitadze and bumped him in the back—an act that seemed out of character for the usually reserved Sharpe.
This fiery moment marked a noticeable shift for Sharpe, who has often been praised for his calm demeanor on the court. But Thursday night, his temper flared, and the results were undeniable.
He finished the game with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, helping propel the Blazers to their sixth win in the last seven games. Coach Chauncey Billups recognized the change, noting that when Sharpe plays with an edge, it elevates his game.
“I want somebody to get into it with Shaedon every game,” Billups said after the game. “We need it. He needs it.” The message was clear—Sharpe’s fire could be a key ingredient in the Blazers’ success going forward.
This isn’t the first time that a bit of confrontation has sparked a stronger performance from Sharpe. Billups recalled an earlier altercation this season with Houston’s Dillon Brooks, which led to Sharpe playing with even more intensity.
According to the coach, moments like these take Sharpe to “another level,” and that’s exactly what the Blazers need as they fight for consistency.
For Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, Sharpe’s aggression is a sight to behold.
“I love it when Shaedon is out there mad,” Henderson said. “I got to find a way to kind of make him mad before we start playing.”
It’s clear that Sharpe’s teammates recognize the value of his fire, and they want to see more of it. Sharpe has been performing exceptionally well in recent matchups, averaging 17.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
He finished the previous matchup against Orlando with 23 points.
With the Blazers now sitting at 19-29, Sharpe’s newfound intensity could be the spark they need as they prepare for their next matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
If Thursday’s game is any indication, the Blazers are hoping Sharpe continues to bring that aggressive energy, as it could be exactly what the team needs to make a run in the second half of the season.
