Blazers News: Deandre Ayton's Injury Could Be Worse Than Originally Expected
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without their star center, Deandre Ayton, for the third consecutive game on Sunday.
Ayton will miss his third consecutive game of the season due to a right finger sprain. While it seems like a minor injury, we learned on Sunday that it is worse than many thought.
Ayton underwent imaging on the index finger, which revealed a deep contusion of the proximal phalanx. He will still be considered day-to-day until the team provides an update.
The Blazers reported on social media.
While Ayton is out, centers Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams are both likely to receive an uptick in playing time. It's unclear how long Ayton could miss time, but his next chance to suit up will be on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Although Ayton could be a huge loss, the Blazers have the rookie Clingan on their side. Clingan is coming off with his best performance of the young season on Wednesday. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and a career-high eight blocks.
Clingan had his breakout game, and he will look to build on that, especially with Ayton out of the lineup.
As for Williams, he missed most of the 2023-24 season and is just getting his feet under him. Although Williams' name has been heard in trade rumors, he is still a Blazer.
In three games this season, he has averaged 12.0 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.7 steals, and 1.7 assists in 18 minutes of action. Williams is shooting 79 percent from the field and 100 percent from the charity stripe.
Williams was held out of this past Wednesday's game against Minnesota, but he will return Sunday following three days of additional rest.
Ayton's numbers across the board could be better. In 11 games this season, he has averaged 13.3 points per game, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists and has shot 52 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
Ayton is a former No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The 26-year-old, who hails from the Bahamas, attended the University of Arizona. He had a solid college career and was one of three freshmen to make the All-American First Team.
The hope is that this injury isn't a big deal, and Ayton will be out there when he is healthy enough.
