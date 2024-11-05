Blazers News: How Did Potential Draft Pick Cooper Flagg Do in Duke Debut?
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a respectable start this season. As of Tuesday, they hold a 3-5 record after snapping a two-game losing streak with a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans—a team they've already faced twice in their first seven games. While the Blazers have shown resilience, how long they can keep this momentum going is uncertain.
Despite the early-season competitiveness, they are still among the top contenders for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which would likely give them the chance to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg.
Flagg, widely regarded as the top prospect in his class, made his college debut on Monday as Duke took on Maine. Duke, ranked No. 7 nationally, cruised to a 96-62 win, with Flagg playing a crucial role in their victory. The freshman put up a solid stat line, contributing 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals while shooting 6-for-15 from the field. His performance may not have been spectacular, but it certainly showcased his potential. Flagg’s passing ability was immediately evident, as he delivered two quick assists during a run that helped Duke secure an early lead. His first points were quiet, coming off a pair of free throws, but he quickly found his rhythm.
Before halftime, Flagg provided his first major highlight of the season, driving into the paint for an emphatic dunk. Throughout the game, he was effective near the basket and at the free-throw line, where he went a perfect 6-for-6. However, he struggled from three-point range, going 0-for-4. Duke’s schedule continues on Friday against Army, with a highly anticipated showdown against Kentucky in Atlanta the following Tuesday.
According to Tankathon, the Trail Blazers hold the ninth-best odds to secure the top pick in the 2025 draft. While these odds will certainly shift as the season unfolds, Portland is expected to remain among the teams vying for a high pick. Flagg is the likely future No. 1 selection, and if the Blazers continue on this path, their chances of bringing him to Portland could be substantial.
The only other player who could challenge Flagg for the No. 1 pick in 2025 is Rutgers freshman guard/forward Ace Bailey. Bailey is also a phenomenal player. He stands at 6-foot-10, 200 pounds, and is coming off his senior season, averaging 33.4 points per game, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 blocks.
