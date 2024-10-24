Blazers News: Key Veteran Listed as Likeliest Member to be Traded This Year
As the Portland Trail Blazers start a new NBA season, they are focused mainly on development and growth. They enter the year as very unlikely title contenders and will be using this time to see who will remain as part of their young core.
Portland wants to eventually get to a place of contention but the organization understands that it may take some time. It could take a few years of patience but the Trail Blazers are optimistic about their chance.
After years of mediocrity, Portland finally has embraced a full rebuild. But they still have a few players on the roster that could net them a decent haul on the trade market.
One of those is center Robert Williams III, who finds himself in the middle of a loaded frontcourt rotation this season. However, injuries have derailed his last few seasons and interested teams may be a little wary of him.
The Trail Blazers also have center Deandre Ayton and he could net them a good amount of assets back in a deal.
The veteran was listed as one of the most likely players to be moved this season by Bailey Bassett of Clutch Points.
"That leaves Deandre Ayton as the odd man out and the most likely player on the Trail Blazers roster to be traded. Ayton is a former number-one overall pick, and while he is uber-talented, he has never quite lived up to his potential."
Ayton has two years remaining on his current contract and is scheduled to make a decent amount of money. This season he is scheduled to make $34 million while next season he gets a bump to $35.5 million.
His salary could cause some issues within trades but the former No. 1 overall pick can provide a team with a scoring punch. His inside game has improved and he has shown a willingness to be physical for rebounds since being drafted.
He could be the missing piece for a contending team that needs a center and the Trail Blazers could profit off that fact. Ayton could likely net them at least one first-round pick in any deal.
Last season, he averaged 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in his first season with Portland. Ayton is likely going to be the starter for this team, giving himself a chance to show what he can do on the floor.
Assuming he won't be part of the Trail Blazers rotation moving forward, it would make sense to move him. It remains to be seen if Portland will do so but moving him before his contract expires would be the smart move from this team.
