Blazers News: Kris Murray Making Big Change for 2024 Season
The Portland Trail Blazers are heading into the 2024-25 season with low expectations. They are projected to be near the bottom of the standings. While the team is filled with young talent, its chances of making a significant impact this season seem slim.
However, they still boast some promising players, including forward Kris Murray, who is looking to make strides in his second NBA season.
One notable change for Murray this year is his switch in jersey numbers—from No. 8 to No. 24. NBA numerologist Etienne Catalan recently shared this update on Twitter/X.
Murray sported No. 8 in his rookie season but is returning to the No. 24, which he wore during his college days at the University of Iowa. Interestingly, NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant made a similar switch, moving from No. 8 to No. 24 after 10 seasons. Murray is making this transition after just one.
Drafted 23rd overall by the Trail Blazers in the 2023 NBA Draft, Murray showed flashes of potential in his rookie campaign. He averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 39.6% from the field and 26.8% from three-point range in 62 games, including 29 starts.
Portland struggled as a team last season, finishing with a 21-61 record, which led to the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Murray's history with the No. 24 is a good one. In his time at Iowa, especially during his standout junior year, he averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.
He was also on watchlists for prestigious awards like the Karl Malone Award and John R. Wooden Award. His efforts earned him third-team All-American honors from outlets like the Associated Press and Sporting News.
Kris comes from a basketball family—his twin brother, Keegan Murray, has been a key player for the Sacramento Kings since entering the NBA.
Kris now looks to follow in his brother's footsteps and become a crucial contributor for the Blazers. Much of that will depend on how head coach Chauncey Billups chooses to incorporate him into the offense.
At 24 years old, Murray is aiming for a breakout sophomore season as he dons his new number. Blazers fans will be watching closely to see if this change in number signals a new chapter in his development.
