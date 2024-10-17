Blazers News: Legend Bill Walton Will Be Honored by Alma Mater This Season
The basketball world was shaken when legendary center Bill Walton passed away on May 27, 2024 at 71 years old after a battle with cancer.
Now, Walton's alma mater UCLA is set to honor him when they face off against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. The game will be televised nationally on CBS at 12:45 p.m. PT.
The Bruins will pay tribute to their former star with a ceremony at halftime as well as giving fans a commemorative poster celebrating his life and legacy. UCLA stundents will additionally be given a custom tie-dyed t-shirt celebrating his love of the Grateful Dead.
"It's a difficult reality to know we're getting ready to start a basketball season in Westwood without Bill's presence," UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin said, per UCLA Athletics. "He will forever be an icon in our great game, and his memory will forever live on at UCLA."
"For our program, especially over the past 12 seasons, he's been a fixture while working as a broadcaster. On game days, he routinely chatted with our players, he shared advice with me, and he meant so much to everyone around our program," Cronin added.
"We want to honor Bill this season, and we're grateful to have the support of his family," Cronin said. "After conversations with his former teammates and with the blessing of his family, we wanted to select a game when we're at home on the weekend, playing before a national television audience."
After setting countless high school basketball records in La Mesa, California, Walton was recruited to the UCLA basketball program in 1971. He would prove to be one of the most decorated Bruins of all time, leading the team to two consecutive NCAA Championships (1972, 1973) and being named NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player (1972, 1973) and National College Player of the Year three times (1972-1974).
Walton was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the first overall pick of the 1974 NBA Draft. While his first few seasons were plagued with injury, Walton would lead the Blazers to the NBA Finals, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers for the NBA Championship.
Walton was named NBA Finals MVP and led the league in rebounds and blocks that season.
In 1978, Walton would be named NBA MVP despite suffering a broken foot that ended his regular season early.
Walton demanded to be traded after that season, claiming that the Trail Blazers mistreated its players. This led to him sitting out the entire 1978-79 season, when he became a free agent.
Walton would go on to play with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers and the Boston Celtics for an additional nine years. With Boston, Walton earned a second NBA Championship (1986) and was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year (1986).
Walton's number has been retired by both UCLA and the Trail Blazers. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. He was named to both the 50th and 75th NBA anniversary teams.
