Blazers News: Several Players Deemed Untouchable Amid Growing Trade Rumors
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams at the upcoming trade deadline this season. Portland holds a few veteran players who could be interesting for some contending teams, giving the Trail Blazers the power when it comes to any trade negotiations.
Players like Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III, Deandre Ayton, Anfernee Simons, and others all could generate strong interest ahead of the deadline. We have already seen trade speculation involving each of these players take place and it may only be a matter of time before a deal happens.
While the Trail Blazers aren't likely to contend for the postseason, they have looked a little better than many expected them to be. This could push the front office to make more win-now moves, accelerating the rebuild time frame.
However, in these potential negotiations, Portland should have a few of their current young players considered untouchable unless a godfather-type of offer comes through the door. Guard Shaedon Sharpe, center Donovan Clingan, and forward Toumani Camara should be off-limits in any trade talks.
Everyone else is fair game to discuss as Portland looks to improve themselves for the future. But these three players should be the centerpoint for the Trail Blazers moving forward.
Sharpe is a nice scoring guard who can emerge as the start of the team. The Trail Blazers are extremely high on him and plan to give him the chance to completely show what he can do.
The guard has averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season. While his 3-point shooting percentage is down from last year, his overall scoring numbers are up.
As for Clingan, Portland loves his upside and wants him to be the center of the future. The rookie has averaged 5.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.3 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game.
His defensive presence on the inside looks special so far and the Trail Blazers are set to build around him. And finally, Camara, who is the lesser name from this group.
But the versatile wing is valuable to the Trail Blazers moving forward. It's tough to find two-way wing players in the NBA and Camara has shown incredible defensive instincts so far in his time with the team.
Portland has some work to do regarding how they want to build out their roster. It will be up to general manager Joe Cronin to get creative when it comes to trades.
