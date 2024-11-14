Blazers News: Timberwolves Starter Ruled Out for Portland Rematch
According to the NBA's latest injury report, 37-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves starting point guard Mike Conley will be rested for Wednesday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, a rematch following a surprise 122-108 blowout Portland victory on Tuesday.
Conley will be replaced in the club's starting lineup by reserve swingman Nickeil Alexander-Walker. As one of the league's oldest players (and still, impressively, a starter on a playoff team), it makes sense that Minnesota wants to be conservative with playing Conley when it comes to back-to-back sets of games.
Portland improved to a 4-8 record — and dropped Minnesota to a fairly mortal 6-5 start to its 2024-25 season — by taking advantage of a 2023-24 Timberwolves strength that has morphed into a weakness this year: frontcourt size. The Trail Blazers, even while sitting starting center Deandre Ayton, often employed twin tower two-big lineups of reserves Donovan Clingan (who earned the start) and Robert Williams III to bully Minnesota in the paint.
The Timberwolves infamously flipped four-time All-Star starting power forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns and his generous contract to the New York Knicks just prior to the start of training camp in exchange for a draft pick, significantly shorter All-Star power forward Julius Randle, and swingman Donte DiVincenzo. Minnesota's formidable frontcourt trio of four-time Defensive Player of the Year center Rudy Gobert, Towns and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid helped propel the club's interior defense to the top of the league.
Before collapsing against the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game Western Conference Finals series, the Timberwolves had locked like world-beaters. The team has not returned to those heights yet this year, despite sporting plenty of talent in Gobert, Randle, Reid, All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards, All-Defensive Team small forward Jaden McDaniels, and former All-Star Conley.
Seven Trail Blazers scored in double figures in Tuesday's unexpected win against Minnesota, led by power forward Jerami Grant's 21 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field (2-of-5 from deep). He also had eight assists and two rebounds.
