Blazers News: Trade Proposal Sees Portland Acquiring Veteran Champion Center
The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in the midst of a challenging season, having lost six of their last seven games. Their roster lacks the talent, star power, and depth required to compete consistently over the course of an 82-game season.
Expected to be one of the league’s worst teams this year, the Blazers’ current standing—a quarter through the season—reflects those projections. As they continue down the rebuilding path, Portland is likely to be active sellers at the upcoming trade deadline.
Among their players, none may be more attractive on the trade market than veteran forward Jerami Grant. His scoring ability, defensive versatility, and athleticism make him an appealing target for contending teams. This potential trade scenario involves the Blazers sending Grant to the Boston Celtics, arguably the best team in the league this season. Here’s how the deal could shape up:
Proposed Trade:
- Celtics Receive: Jerami Grant
- Blazers Receive: Al Horford, Jaden Springer, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick
This trade offers clear benefits for both sides. The Celtics bolster their already formidable roster with Grant, a forward who can provide scoring, athleticism, and defensive flexibility. Adding Grant to a team already featuring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown would give Boston yet another versatile defender capable of guarding elite opponents. His offensive contributions would also ease the scoring load on their star players, particularly in high-stakes matchups.
For Portland, the trade brings valuable assets for their rebuild. Horford’s expiring contract offers financial flexibility, while Springer adds youthful potential to the backcourt. More importantly, the first- and second-round draft picks give the Blazers additional capital to build for the future.
Portland’s ultimate prize in this rebuilding phase is Duke’s standout forward Cooper Flagg, who is widely projected as the top pick in the upcoming draft. By parting ways with Grant, the Blazers acquire assets and position themselves better in the race for Flagg by adding more losses to their record.
This deal would also create a logjam in Portland’s frontcourt, with Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, and other bigs already in the rotation. As a result, another trade involving Ayton, Williams, or both could follow. Portland is poised to be one of the most active teams leading up to the Feb. 6 trade deadline, with multiple moves likely to reshape their roster and future trajectory.
This trade benefits Boston’s championship aspirations and aligns with Portland’s commitment to a complete rebuild.
