Blazers 'Not Opposed' to Hearing Trade Packages For Anfernee Simons: Report
The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves at a pivotal spot in their rebuilding process, with key decisions looming regarding the future of 25-year-old guard Anfernee Simons. While neither Simons nor the Blazers are actively seeking a trade at the moment, the organization has reportedly shown openness to hearing offers for the talented scorer.
NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reported the news.
As the NBA trade deadline swiftly approaches, the Blazers could be a team that makes a move in the near future.
With the emergence of rookie Scoot Henderson as the team's primary ball handler, it appears that the Blazers may be evaluating how to best position themselves for long-term success—and that could mean rethinking Simons' role.
Currently, Simons has a significant impact on the team’s offense. His scoring ability, particularly from beyond the arc, has made him one of Portland’s most impactful offensive weapons. He’s currently averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.
Despite Anfernee emerging as one of the league’s promising young guards, the Blazers’ future now centers around Henderson, their prized rookie and a player they envision as a potential face of the franchise. As Portland begins to prioritize Henderson’s development, there are fewer minutes and opportunities to go around for Simons.
With Henderson likely to assume the starting role at point guard, trading Simons could offer a number of potential benefits. First and foremost, moving Simons would free up more opportunities for Henderson to grow into his primary role without the pressure of splitting minutes in the backcourt.
Additionally, a trade could bring back valuable assets—whether that be in the form of draft picks, veteran players, or future assets—that help accelerate the rebuilding process. Portland’s front office has long been focused on constructing a championship-contending team, and parting ways with Simons could be seen as a strategic move to add depth or balance to the roster.
While Simons remains a talented and highly valued asset, his future with the Blazers may ultimately depend on how the team envisions their lineup moving forward. Whether the team opts to deal him for future assets or adjusts his role alongside Henderson, the decision could significantly impact the Blazers' trajectory over the next few seasons.
This season, Scoot Henderson is averaging 11.9 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.9 assists. He’s shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from long-range.
