Blazers Notes: $48 Million Big Named Trade Candidate, Mark Cuban Talks New Portland Owner, More

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a busy summer, unloading several pieces for big acquisitions, and their work may not be done yet.

Hoops Hype reports center Robert WIlliams III is the biggest trade candidate on the Blazers, especially because of their yong talent at his postition.

Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had kind words for the Blazers' new owner, Tom Dundon.

“He will be a great owner. He loves and knows basketball," Cuban told KGW News Portland's Devon Haskins of Dundon. "He won in the NHL. I think fans will really like [Tom].”

