Blazers Notes: All-Star Trade Prediction, Clingan Injury Status, More Deadline Ideas
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference, having just beaten the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. Despite this recent success, the Blazers are predicted to make some massive moves in time for the trade deadline.
One trade proposal has Portland landing an NBA All-Star worth $31 million in exchange for Anfernee Simons, Duop Reath, and a second-round pick in the 2031 NBA Draft.
Another trade proposal has the Trail Blazers sending center Robert Williams III to a Western Conference rival in exchange for two players and second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Finally, there is an update on the injury status for rookie center Donovan Clingan, who was selected by the Blazers with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This season, Clingan has averaged 5.6 points, 6.5 total rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 0.6 assists, and 0.5 steals per game across 31 games.
Here are the latest news stories about the Portland Trail Blazers to get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Blazers Could Land $33M All-Star in Blockbuster Trade
Massive Trade Proposal See Blazers Deal $48 Million Center to West Rival
Is Donovan Clingan Playing? Blazers Full Injury Report vs Magic Released
Anfernee Simons Final Injury Status For Blazers vs Magic