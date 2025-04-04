Blazers Notes: Anfernee Simons Injury Status, Other Players Ruled Out, More
In a critical matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Portland Trail Blazers proved that they are one of the scrappiest underdogs in the NBA today by winning 112-103. While this was an important game to keep the team's playoff hopes alive, it also proved important to guarantee the Indiana Pacers a playoff spot.
That being said, it wasn't easy. Multiple key players were ruled out against the Raptors, including Deandre Ayton, Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams III, and Jerami Grant.
Additionally, Anfernee Simons was ruled out at after previously being determined as questionable. This season, Simons has averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.7 total rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
Despite these losses, the Blazers were able to pull out the victory, with Shaedon Sharpe, Dalano Banton, and Deni Avdija stepping up.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers:
