Blazers Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Idea, Center Drawing Interest, Clingan Injury
With the NBA trade deadline inching closer and closer, more trade proposals and predictions are coming out of the woodwork. This includes a potential trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for star shooting guard Anfernee Simons.
In that same vein, there seems to be growing trade interest for Portland center Robert Williams III, who has missed multiple games with injury. Across 12 games this season, one of which he started, Williams has averaged 6.6 points, five total rebounds, 1.7 blocks, an assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
Finally, more details have emerged regarding rookie center Donovan Clingan's injury status and whether or not he will play for the Trail Blazers against the Los Angeles Clippers.
