Blazers Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Idea, Portland Makes Curious Demotion, More
Fresh off of defeating the Phoenix Suns 127-108, the Portland Trail Blazers are riding high. However, since they're ranked 13th in the Western Conference with a 20-29 record, there is still room to improve at the trade deadline.
One trade proposal has the Blazers sending away guard Anfernee Simons and center Robert Williams III in exchange for a large haul from a Western Conference rival. However, this would be a huge loss for Portland.
So far this season, Simons has averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 total rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game. Meanwhile, Williams is averaging 5.8 points, 5.7 total rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and one assist per game.
