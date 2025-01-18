Blazers Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors, Pushback on Trade Buzz, Deadline Targets

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) waits for the ball during a break in the game during the first half against the Miami Heat at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) waits for the ball during a break in the game during the first half against the Miami Heat at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to be one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 13-27 record that puts them near the bottom of the Western Conference. Naturally, this leaves the team open for trade conversations, including for star guard Anfernee Simons.

That being said, another trade rumor has the Trail Blazers pushing back on trade buzz surrounding their center, Miles Turner III. However, others seem to believe that center Deandre Ayton could potentially find a new home with an Eastern Conference powerhouse.

Finally, Portland has been seen as a potential landing spot for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and big man Jericho Sims. However, trading with Miami for Butler could potentially cost them star forward Jerami Grant.

Here are some stories regarding the Portland Trail Blazers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:

Blazers 'Not Opposed' to Hearing Trade Packages For Anfernee Simons: Report

Blazers Have Reportedly Pushed Back on Trade Buzz Around Star Center

Blazers Considered Top Destination for Veteran From East Powerhouse

Blazers' Jerami Grant Viewed as Trade Target For Heat Amid Jimmy Butler Rumors

East Contender Seen as 'Dark Horse' Trade Destination for Blazers' Deandre Ayton

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News