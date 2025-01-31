Blazers Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Value, Former Center Could Be Moved, More
According to NBA legend Vince Carter, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Anfernee Simons is one of the best values on the trade market today and should be picked up "for a playoff team." This season, Simons is averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 total rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.
Additionally, a fan-favorite center who now plays for a Western Conference rival is reportedly on a the trading block once again. This time, he may be heading to the Eastern Conference.
Finally, there are injury updates for Jerami Grant and Matisse Thybulle heading into the Trail Blazers' match-up against the Orlando Magic.
Here are the latest news stories about the Portland Trail Blazers to get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Vince Carter Believes Blazers Star Anfernee Simons Will Be 'Sought After'
Trade Talk Around Former Blazers Fan Favorite Starting to Heat Up: Report
Is Jerami Grant Playing vs Magic? Blazers Reveal Final Injury Report
Matisse Thybulle Injury Status For Trail Blazers vs Magic
Jalen Suggs Injury Status For Blazers vs Magic
Blazers' Deni Avdija Reveals Special Link to WWE Superstar John Cena