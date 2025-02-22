Blazers Notes: Billups Calls Out Team, Scoot Gets Real About Postseason Chances, More
The Portland Trail Blazers' recent hot streak has gotten ice cold. After winning 10 of 11 games between January and February, the team has fallen on hard times of late.
Portland dropped its first game back from the All-Star break, and its fourth straight overall. In the team's nailbiting 110-102 bout with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the club's starters struggled to score much beyond forward Toumani Camara and shooting guard Deni Avdija. Head coach Chauncey Billups spoke on how the club's efforts came up short.
With the Trail Blazers slipping to a 23-33 record, their playoff hopes have diminished a bit. Portland finds itself five games behind the No. 10-seeded Sacramento Kings. Second-year point guard Scoot Henderson recently reflected on the team's playoff odds.
Here are some stories about the Trail Blazers to help get you all caught up.
