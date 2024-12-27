Blazers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Billups to Miss Games, Robert Williams Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without head coach Chauncey Billups for the next few games as he deals with some personal issues. Billups lost his grandmother so he will be out for at least two games.

Portland has been trying to right the ship all year and it will likely lead them to being active at the trade deadline. The Trail Blazers have had all sorts of trade proposals made about them.

The Trail Blazers continue to have issues with Robert Williams III and his injury history. The center is currently dealing with a nagging injury that has kept him out of multiple games.

