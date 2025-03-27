Blazers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Postseason Hopes, More
While the Portland Trail Blazers still have a shot at the postseason, they are still some moves that need to be made for their future. Specifically, it's been predicted that they will exchange one breakthrough player for another on the Golden State Warriors.
The road for the 2025 playoffs isn't over yet. That being said, it won't be easy.
Despite losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-111, the Blazers still have a shot at the playoffs, sitting only three games behind the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks. However, Portland will have some rough matchups against the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.
There is still hope that the Trail Blazers can make it in the end. It will take some work, but this team has proven that they are more than capable of pulling it off.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers:
Blazers Predicted to Land Potential Future All-Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Blazers Playoff Rooting Guide This Week: What Portland Should Watch For
NBA Insiders Still Confused on Whether Blazers Want to Rebuild or Win
Jerami Grant Injury Status for Cavaliers vs Trail Blazers
Blazers Surprisingly Predicted to Make Postseason by NBA Insider