Blazers Notes: Carmelo Anthony Hall of Fame Induction, Scoot Henderson Injury Update, More
The Portland Trail Blazers have had countless iconic players in their organization, including Bill Walton and Clive Drexler. Now, another important player in Blazers history is being recognized.
Forward Carmelo Anthony has been officially voted into the Hall of Fame. Most well-known for his time with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, Anthony had a memorable two-year tenure with Portland, where he was one of the best players off the bench in the league.
Anthony averaged 14.3 points, 4.6 total rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game with the Trail Blazers. In his 19-year career, he averaged 22.5 points, 6.2 total rebounds, 2.7 assists, one steal, and 0.5 blocks per game. He was a 10-time NBA All-Star and the NBA Scoring Champion in 2013.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers:
