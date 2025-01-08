Blazers Notes: Chauncey Billups Ovation, Latest on Jermai Grant, Odds to Land 3-Time All-Star
The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 12-23 record, struggling to find consistency during the 2024-25 season.
Despite their challenges, the franchise remains optimistic, with high odds of landing All-Star guard Bradley Beal in thenext month, a move that could provide the spark they desperately need. Head coach Chauncey Billups received a warm ovation when facing his former team, highlighting his respected legacy in the basketball community even as his current squad endures growing pains.
The Blazers’ depth has been tested recently, as they could be without two key forwards for their upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
This adds further strain to a roster already grappling with injuries and the integration of younger players into the rotation.
While this season has been a struggle, Portland is focusing on player development and the future, with hopes of securing a high draft pick to accelerate their rebuild and return to contention.
Here are some stories to get you caught up with Portland
