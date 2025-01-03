Blazers Notes: Clingan Misses Out on Award, Big Trade Proposal, Jerami Grant Injury
The Portland Trail Blazers opened their 2025 calendar year with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Veteran forward Jermai Grant didn't play as he has been dealing with an injury.
There were more trade proposals presented as the deadline inches closer and closer. Portland is expected to be one of the more active teams around the NBA.
Rookie center Donovan Clingan just narrowly missed out on an award as well.
Here are some stories that you may have missed regarding the Trail Blazers (hit the title to see the entire story):
