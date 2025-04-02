Blazers Notes: Clyde Drexler Calls Out Organization, Lakers Trade Proposals, More
The Portland Trail Blazers have come under criticism for not making any moves at the NBA Trade Deadline, especially since they are only a 2.5 games out of the postseason. However, this isn't the only thing the organization has received criticism for.
Recently, Blazers legend and Hall of Fame guard Clyde Drexler has stated that the Trail Blazers has "dropped many balls" and hasn't made an effort to maintain a relationship with former players.
Drexler was on the Blazers from 1983-1995, during which he was named to eight All-Star teams. During 11 full seasons with Portland, he averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 total rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.
Additionally, two trade proposals with the Los Angeles Lakers sees the Blazers making moves, specifically at the center position.
