Blazers Notes: Cooper Flagg May Skip NBA, Camara Shines at All-Star Weekend, More
Despite a recent string of success, the Portland Trail Blazers are currently ranked as one of the worst teams in the NBA, sitting at 13th place in the Western Conference with a 23-32 record. This puts them in a great position to pick up a great player in the 2025 NBA Draft.
However, it looks like one of their top prospects may not be available.
Recently, Duke forward Cooper Flagg hinted that he may actually return to the Blue Devils instead of declare for the NBA Draft. This would be a huge loss since most teams consider him the best college player right now.
Additionally, Toumani Camara made a great impression in the NBA Rising Star game, recording eight points, two rebounds, and one block in 12 minutes of action.
