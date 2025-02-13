Blazers Notes: Deandre Ayton Injury News, Scoot Henderson Out of All-Star Weekend, More
The Portland Trail Blazers gathered some unexpected momentum in January. However, all of that came to a stop when they went head-to-head with the Denver Nuggets.
Not only did the Nuggets destroy the Blazers 146-117, but two key players were injured in the process: center Deandre Ayton and guard Scoot Henderson.
Unfortunately, it seems that Ayton's injury is worse than previously believed. He is expected to be reevaluated in four weeks with a left calf strain.
Meanwhile, Henderson sprained his right ankle, meaning that he will be unable to participate in the Rising Stars game at the NBA All-Star Weekend.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on with the Portland Trail Blazers. Click the title to see the entire story:
Blazers' Deandre Ayton Will Be Out for Significant Time with Calf Injury
Blazers’ Scoot Henderson Out of Rising Stars Game Due to Injury
Is Jerami Grant Playing? Final Injury Report for Blazers vs Nuggets
Will Robert Williams Play vs Nuggets? Blazers Release Final Injury Report
Russell Westbrook Injury Status For Blazers vs Nuggets
Robert Williams III Injury Status for Blazers vs Nuggets
Did Blazers Blow Chance to Land Cooper Flagg With Recent Win Streak?