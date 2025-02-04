Blazers Notes: Deandre Ayton Speaks Out, Billups Challenges Opponents, More

Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) looks on against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton faced his former team, the Phoenix Suns, Saturday night. Despite his stellar performance against the Suns, Ayton didn't have much to say about it.

“I don’t really care about that,” Ayton told reporters after the matchup.

Portland head coach Chauncey Billups believes Shaedon Sharpe plays at a higher level when opponents confront him on the court.

“I want somebody to get into it with Shaedon every game,” Billups said after the game. “We need it. He needs it.” The message was clear—Sharpe’s fire could be a key ingredient in the Blazers’ success going forward.

Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world. Click the title to see the entire story:

