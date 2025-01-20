Blazers Notes: Deandre Ayton Trade Prediction, Robert Williams Injury Concern, More
A new trade proposal has the Portland Trail Blazers sending starting center Deandre Ayton to a Western Conference rival in exchange for a new guard. Additionally, Ayton has been named as a dream target for an Eastern Conference contender.
So far this season, Ayton has averaged 13.5 points, 9.9 total rebounds, 1.4 assists, one block, and 0.8 steals per game across 30 games. He could be a great asset for any team needing more of a presence underneath the rim.
Meanwhile, center Robert Williams III has received some unfortunate injury news, keeping him out of Sundy's match up against the Chicago Bulls. Williams has only played 14 games this season, averaging 6.2 points, 5.1 total rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.2 assists, and 0.7 steals per game.
