Blazers Notes: Deandre Ayton Trade Timeline, Billups Calls Out Mavs, Clingan Steps Up
The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up for the upcoming trade deadline with new reports about a possible timetime for a trade of center Deandre Ayton. Portland is expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the deadline and it could lead to them moving some crucial pieces.
The center position is deep for Portland but they have recently seen rookie Donovan Clingan take another step forward. With injuries mounting for the Trail Blazers, Clingan could eventually take over as the starter for this team.
