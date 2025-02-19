Blazers Notes: Deni Avdija Leads NBA, GM Pushed to Land Toumani Camara, More
To much surprise of the basketball world, the Portland Trail Blazers were silent during the trade deadline.
They believe in their core pieces to keep winning and provide a solid infrastructure for the future. One of those core youths, Deni Avdija, leads the NBA in a specific stat that not even Giannis Antetokounmpo is as good at.
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded the face of their franchise in Damian Lillard, it was tough for fans that have loved rooting for him for over a decade.
It was revealed that general manager Joe Cronin was 'adamant' about landing Toumani Camara as a result of that trade. As Camara has continued to step up his game this season, he continually proves Cronin right in his aggressive pursuit back then.
Here are some stories about the Trail Blazers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story!
