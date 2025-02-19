Blazers Notes: Deni Avdija Leads NBA, GM Pushed to Land Toumani Camara, More

Gabe Smallson

Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) calls out a play the ball during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) calls out a play the ball during the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

To much surprise of the basketball world, the Portland Trail Blazers were silent during the trade deadline.

They believe in their core pieces to keep winning and provide a solid infrastructure for the future. One of those core youths, Deni Avdija, leads the NBA in a specific stat that not even Giannis Antetokounmpo is as good at.

When the Portland Trail Blazers traded the face of their franchise in Damian Lillard, it was tough for fans that have loved rooting for him for over a decade.

It was revealed that general manager Joe Cronin was 'adamant' about landing Toumani Camara as a result of that trade. As Camara has continued to step up his game this season, he continually proves Cronin right in his aggressive pursuit back then.

Here are some stories about the Trail Blazers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story!

Blazers' Deni Avdija Leads NBA in Specific Statistic, Even Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

Blazers GM Made Right Call Demanding Toumani Camara in Damian Lillard Trade

Watch Ridiculous Dunk Highlight Package From Blazers Guard Shaedon Sharpe

Where Do Blazers Stand in Western Conference Following All-Star Break?

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Home/News