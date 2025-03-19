Blazers Notes: Deni Avdija Reflects on Wizards Trade, Offseason Trade Target, More
After spending four seasons in the NBA, forward Deni Avdija has truly come into his own on the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 total rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game across 63 games.
That being said, the former Israeli League MVP still seems to have mixed feelings on the trade that brought him to Portland from the Washington Wizards. In fact, he celebrated on social media after defeating Washington 112-97.
Still, the Trail Blazers have some room to grow if they want to take turn the momentum from this season into postseason success next year. One potential trade target for the team is power forward Zion Williamson.
While he only played 29 games with the New Orleans Pelicans this season, Williamson has averaged 24.4 points, 7.3 total rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers:
