Blazers Notes: Donovan Clingan ROTY Rank, Deni Avdija Channels John Cena, More
In a recent ranking of the most likely NBA Rookie of the Year winners, Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan has recently risen in the ranks. Across 34 games, 10 of which he started, he has averaged 5.4 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 steals per game.
Additionally, forward Deni Avdija channeled his inner John Cena during an upset victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, taunting his opponents with the classic "You Can't See Me" hand wave. In the game, Avdija recorded 30 points, nine total rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Finally, head coach Chauncey Billups has sung the praises of Scoot Henderson after he was selected for the Risings Stars team for All-Star Weekend.
