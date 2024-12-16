Blazers Notes: Epic Trade Proposal, Asking Price For Grant, Front Office Criticized
The Portland Trail Blazers are among one of the more interesting teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Despite Portland not being in contention, they could be one of the bigger teams in terms of what goes down.
The Trail Blazers are expected to be active at the trade deadline as they possibly move some veteran pieces. It remains to be seen what exactly this team will do but Portland holds the cards in any deal for their highly-coveted players.
Here are some stories you may have missed about the Trail Blazers:
Wild Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Empty The Tank For Massive Return From Lakers
Blazers Reportedly Lower Asking Price in Jerami Grant Trade
Insiders Slam Blazers Front Office in New Poll
Robert Williams Breaks Down Brutal Concussion Symptoms
One-Time Blazers Guard Joins West Rival G League Squad
Is it Time For Blazers to Move on From Head Coach Chauncey Billups?
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Blazers Ship Out Anfernee Simons For Amazing Haul