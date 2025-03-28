Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Injury Status, Playoff Chances, Trade Prediction For Star
While it continues to see, less likely over time, the Portland Trail Blazers have a shot at making the NBA playoffs this season. While they are currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference, they are only three games behind the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.
If the Blazers want to make it into the Play-In Tournament, they'll need to win some games. However, it looks like they could be missing some of their best players.
Forward Jerami Grant and center Deandre Ayton appeared on Portland's injury report ahead of their game against the Sacramento Kings. Grant is suffering right knee tendinitis while Ayton has a left calf strain.
Both players will be needed if the Trail Blazers want to make a playoff run. Grant has averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, one block, and 0.9 steals per game across 47 games. Ayton has averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, one block, and 0.8 steals per game across 40 games.
