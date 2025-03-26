Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Injury Status, Playoff Hopes Alive, More
At the beginning of this year, it seemed that the Portland Trail Blazers were essentially guaranteed to sit out of the postseason. However, it seems that the Blazers now have a chance at the playoffs.
Portland is only 3.5 games from the 10 seed, meaning they could potentially surpass the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings to qualify for the Play In Tournament. In fact, one NBA insider has even predicted that the Blazers will definitely have a place in the playoffs.
However, if the Trail Blazers do want to make a playoff run, they'll need star forward Jerami Grant. Unfortunately, he hasn't played a game since March 9 due to right knee tendinitis. This season, he has averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, one block, and 0.9 steals per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers:
