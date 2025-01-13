Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Injury Update, Massive Trade Idea, Thybulle Debut Delayed
The Portland Trail Blazers have been without star forward Jerami Grant for the past few games as he deals with an injury. Head coach Chauncey Billups provided a big update on the status of Grant and when the team can expect him to return.
Veteran forward Matisse Thybulle suffered an injury setback and his debut this season will be delayed. This could play a factor in how Portland goes about the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Thybulle expected to be a potential trade chip.
Here are some stories about the Trail Blazers to help you get all caught up on everything (click the title to see the entire story!)
Blazers Predicted to Part Ways With Jerami Grant For $24M Star Guard
Blazers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Anfernee Simons Get Moved For Star
Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Provides Massive Injury Update on Jerami Grant
Blazers 'Not Actively' Shopping Vet Big Man in Trade Talks: Report
Blazers Notes: Deandre Ayton Trade Timeline, Billups Calls Out Mavs, Clingan Steps Up
Blazers Current Season Trajectory Sets Them Up For Massive Failure Down the Line
Blazers' Matisse Thybulle Suffers Major Injury Setback, Season Debut Postponed