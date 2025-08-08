Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Trade Latest, Franchise Sale Timeline, Potential Relocation Update

Aaron Coloma

Mar 9, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) brings the ball up the court against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly still trying to move forward Jerami Grant, but remain unsuccessful in their efforts.

The Blazers have had an active offseason and are still looking to make moves, however, NBA reporter Sean Highkin reports there's no real traction on a trade this season.

In other news, The Sports Business Journal reports the Blazers will be sold in a matter of months after a long wait.

The Blazers were reportedly waiting on the Boston Celtics to sell, giving them a general valuation for the franchise.

Along with the sale of the team, rumors have arisen of a potential relocation. The Sports Business Journal also reports a relocation will likely not happen, with former owner Phil Allen adamant about keeping the team in the Pacific Northwest.

The condition for a sale will likely be that the team remain in Portland, which is exactly what was told to Phil Knight when he tried to buy the team in 2022.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:

