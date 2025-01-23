Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Trade Proposal, Robert Williams Trade Interest, More
With the Portland Trail Blazers sitting at 13th place in the Western Conference with a 15-28 record. This means that the team is in the perfect place to consider multiple trade options and fans and experts can make their own trade proposals.
In fact, star forward Jerami Grant is listed as one of the most likely players to be traded by the trade deadline. So far this season, Grant is averaging 14.9 points, 3.5 total rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game across 32 games.
One trade proposal has Grant being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a future NBA Draft pick and multiple players, including forward Rui Hachimura.
The Lakers are also reportedly interested in center Robert Williams III, who is averaging 5.9 points, five rebounds, 1,6 blocks, 1.1 assists, and 0.7 steals per game across 15 games.
Here are the latest news stories about the Portland Trail Blazers to get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
Blazers' Jerami Grant Listed Among Players 'Most Likely' to Be Traded Ahead of Deadline
Blazers Predicted to Land $51M Wing in Swap For Jerami Grant
Jerami Grant, Robert Williams Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from West Rival