Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Trade Update, Insane Sale Price Predicted, Portland Called Out for Decision
Amidst trade rumors floating around Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, NBA insider Sean Highkin revealed he hasn't heard anything as far as talks to move the forward are concerned.
Highkin also gave an update on what the Blazers expect to sell the franchise for when the time comes: a staggering $4 billion.
The Blazers had an active summer, making a trade for Jrue Holiday and signing Blazers legend Damian Lillard to a three-year deal; however, Rohan Brahmbhatt of ClutchPoints called them out for leaving chips on the table.
Brahmbatt believes the Blazers passing on trading Grant and Robert Williams III as of now is a huge mistake, and is actively hurting the team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
