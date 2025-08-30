Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Trade Urged, Unfortunate End of Season Prediction, More

The Portland Trail Blazers are projected to fall short of expectations, according to a poll from ESPN.

The survey consisted of NBA experts on ESPN, who predict that the Blazers will fall outside the play-in tournament and miss out on the playoffs altogether.

While on the face of it, this projection seems like a failure, if Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan progress, then the season will be a notable success.

Additionally, the Blazers were urged to complete a trade with Jerami Grant, dealing him and his substantial contract to clear up the books and potentially acquire some assets.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

