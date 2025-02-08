Blazers Notes: Joe Cronin Gets Honest About Trade Deadline, 'Close' on Deals, More
While the Portland Trail Blazers have found recent success, having won nine of their last 10 games. To make their streak more impressive, the Blazers have actually won 10 of their last 11 games, including six games straight.
However, the Trail Blazers are still sitting at 13th place in the Western Conference with a 23-29 record. Naturally, fans and experts were surprised to see the Blazers not make any moves at the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
Portland general manager Joe Cronin recently got candid about the organization's lack of moves, saying that they were actually "close" on a few deals and that, overall, they didn't find the "value" in making a move.
