Blazers Notes: Key Players Injured Against Nuggets, Cooper Flag Draft Blown, More
And just like that, a winning streak comes to an end.
The Portland Trail Blazers were shocking the NBA with a six game win streak that resulted in winning 10 of their last 11 games. However, this quickly came to an end when the Minnesota Timberwolves scored 38 points in the fourth quarter to beat Portland 114-98 on February 8.
This misfortune would continue when the Blazers faced the Denver Nuggets. Not only would they get slaughtered 146-117, but two key players would get injured.
Guard Scoot Henderson suffered a right ankle sprain and center Deandre Ayton suffered a left calf strain, meaning they won't be around for the rematch against the Nuggets.
Henderson has averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 assists, three total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. Ayton has averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 points, 1.6 assists, one block, and 0.8 steals per game.
