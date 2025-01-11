Blazers Notes: Massive Trade Proposal, Robert Williams Opens Up, Clingan Breaks Out
The Portland Trail Blazers are now sitting with a 13-24 record after a close loss to the Dallas Mavericks, putting them at 13th place in the Western Conference.
A new trade proposal has the Blazers sending Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for a championship forward and more.
In a recent interview, Williams revealed how he was left feeling sad after he was traded from the Boston Celtics to Portland.
In more positive news, rookie center Donovan Clingan gave an excellent performance in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Mavericks, recording his first double-double in nearly two months.
Blockbuster Blazers Trade Proposal Sees Champion Forward Moved to Portland
Robert Williams III Reveals 'Sadness' Upon Learning of Trade to Blazers
Blazers HC Chauncey Billups Calls Out Mavericks 'Cheap Shot' in Late Game Defeat
Is Donovan Clingan Playing vs Mavericks? Full Blazers Injury Report