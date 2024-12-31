Blazers Notes: Massive Trade Proposals, Injury Status on Wing, Strong End to 2024
The Portland Trail Blazers have been playing much better lately and have rattled off a few wins. It's been a strong end to the 2024 calendar year for this team.
While this still ranks the Blazers as the third-worst team in the Western Conference, this now puts them only a few games behind the Sacramento Kings and 4.5 games out of potentially appearing in the Play-In Tournament this season.
This puts Portland in a much better position for the postseason and shows that this organization still has some fight left in them.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Trail Blazers:
