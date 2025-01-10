Blazers Notes: Mounting Injuries, Major Schedule Change, More
Following a 117-111 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers fell to a brutal 13-24 record on the 2024-25 season.
The team isn't in shambles and wondering what happened while pulling its hair out, however. Portland does seem to have a lot of talented young players, though it's unclear if someone like point guard Scoot Henderson or shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe will eventually become a superstar.
Were that to fall into place, suddenly veteran additions wouldn't need to be pricey trade acquisitions. Players like power forward Jerami Grant, center Deandre Ayton, and Anfernee Simons are all on lucrative contracts, but could all genuinely help Sharpe out if he does blossom into a high-level scorer.
Here are some stories to get you caught up with Portland (click the title to read the entire story).
