Blazers Notes: New Trade Proposal, Buzzer Beater Sinks Nuggets, Greg Oden Return
The Portland Trail Blazers earned a big win over the Denver Nuggets, culminating with a buzzer-beater from guard Anfernee Simons. It was a special moment for Simons and helped Portland snap a losing streak.
After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone called out his team for the loss, signaling that Portland had gotten under their skin. Portland also is gearing up for a return of former No. 1 overall pick Greg Oden.
Multiple trade proposals have Portland getting ready for the trade deadline. The Trail Blazers are expected to be very active.
Here are some stories about the Trail Blazers that you may have missed:
