Blazers Notes: Playoff Chances For Portland, Trade Deadline Explanation, More
The Portland Trail Blazers have shocked the entire NBA world, winning 10 of their last 11 games against teams that are considered much better, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Houston Rockets.
In fact, it seems that this unbelievable streak may have been the reason that that the Blazers organization didn't make any moves at the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
Naturally, this has fans wondering if Portland will actually be able to make it to the NBA Playoffs even though they are in 12th place with a 23-29 record. Now that they just passed the San Antonio Spurs, it remains a possibility.
Here are some stories to get you caught up on everything going on in the basketball world.
