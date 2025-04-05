Blazers Notes: Playoff Hopes Dire, Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons Injury Status, More

Jeremy Hanna

Apr 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups leads his team against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups leads his team against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things are not looking good for the Portland Trail Blazers.

With a 118-113 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Blazers are now 3.5 games out of the NBA play-in tournament. This was made even more difficult with the Sacramento Kings defeating the Charlotte Hornets.

Now, two teams sit in front of the Trail Blazers: the aforementioned Kings and the Phoenix Suns. If Portland wants to make it to the postseason, they'll have to win the rest of their games while Sacramento and Phoenix essentially lose the rest.

This is going to be made especially hard since the team has been facing injury issues. Most recently, Scoot Henderson was deemed out for the Bulls match up while Anfernee Simons wound up sitting out due to a forearm contusion.

Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers:

Celtics, Hornets Games Could Kill Blazers' Postseason Hopes

Blazers Reveal if Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons Will Play vs Bulls

Blazers Legend Carmelo Anthony Inducted into Pro Basketball Hall of Fame

Lonzo Ball Injury Status for Blazers vs Bulls

Blazers Could Send $100M Vet to Lakers in Massive New Trade Proposal: Report

New Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Send Out Center to Lakers

Published
Jeremy Hanna
JEREMY HANNA

Home/News