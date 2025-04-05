Blazers Notes: Playoff Hopes Dire, Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons Injury Status, More
Things are not looking good for the Portland Trail Blazers.
With a 118-113 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Blazers are now 3.5 games out of the NBA play-in tournament. This was made even more difficult with the Sacramento Kings defeating the Charlotte Hornets.
Now, two teams sit in front of the Trail Blazers: the aforementioned Kings and the Phoenix Suns. If Portland wants to make it to the postseason, they'll have to win the rest of their games while Sacramento and Phoenix essentially lose the rest.
This is going to be made especially hard since the team has been facing injury issues. Most recently, Scoot Henderson was deemed out for the Bulls match up while Anfernee Simons wound up sitting out due to a forearm contusion.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Portland Trail Blazers:
