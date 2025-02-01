Blazers Notes: Playoffs Still Possible, Forward Selected For ASG Event, Trade Ideas
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently sitting in 13th place in the Western Conference with a 19-29 record. However, there is still hope that this scrappy team could make it to the NBA Playoffs, especially having just won six of their last 10 games.
Part of the Trail Blazers' recent success can be attributed to forward Toumani Camara, who was recently selected as a replacement player for the Rising Stars team during NBA All-Star Weekend. This season, he is averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game.
Finally, a new trade proposal has Portland acquiring an All-Star forward in order to improve their playoff chances. However, it would come at the cost of star player Jerami Grant, who is averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 total rebounds, 2.2 assists, one block, and 0.8 steals per game this season.
